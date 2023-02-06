WEST MONROE, La. — (2/6/2023) Southerly winds have transformed us from a cold, rainy pattern to unseasonably warm temperatures ahead of the region’s next cold front. By Wednesday, showers and storms are likely to return to the forecast. Some parts of the ArkLaMiss may also see an isolated severe threat.

Winds will continue out of the south through the day on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies lingering through much of the day. Rain chances should hold off, but afternoon highs will remain well above average for this time of year.

Our next cold front will collide with a warm, humid air mass on Wednesday. While ingredients may be somewhat limited, an isolated severe weather threat is likely to develop as the front advances through the region on Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

Details remain limited for now, but the strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Periods of heavy rainfall should also be expected. We’ll continue to update you on this part of the forecast as we move toward mid-week.

By late week, cooler air will slowly sift into the southern United States, knocking high temperatures into the 50s for the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will dip back into the 30s. Outside of Wednesday’s front, rain chances look to stay limited for the upcoming weekend.