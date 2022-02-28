WEST MONROE, La. — (2/28/2022) High pressure and sunshine will bring a Spring-like feel to ArkLaMiss weather conditions over the next week. Rain chances are likely to stay slim until a new cold front enters the area late in the weekend.

Freezing fog was the biggest headache for portions of the area this morning. As temperatures climbed above freezing, conditions improved quickly through the afternoon. High pressure will allow for southwesterly winds at the surface through mid-week, allowing for a sharp warm up in daytime highs.

Moisture return will be slow to start, keeping humidity values somewhat low, and also limiting any rain chances that could creep back in. By late week, daytime highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, and cloud cover is likely to increase going into the weekend.

A developing trough of low pressure to our west will likely allow for a more consistent moisture return across the ArkLaMiss starting this weekend. Showers and storms are likely to return, staying isolated, through the weekend. A better chance at widespread storms is likely with a frontal passage early next week.

It should also be noted that we are entering March, often one of our more active severe weather months. While severe weather is not in the forecast over the next week, residents should begin preparing for a more active pattern as we move closer to Spring.