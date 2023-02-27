WEST MONROE, La. — (2/27/2023) Southwesterly winds will continue to lead a warming trend tomorrow, but attention turns to Wednesday and Thursday when severe weather potential returns to much of the southern United States.

Tuesday will be breezy, as clouds move back in through the afternoon. Daytime highs should generally reach the low to mid 80s. Winds will stay breezy out of the southwest.

Ahead of a vigorous upper-level disturbance that moves through the area late Thursday, conditions will become more favorable for strong to severe storms as early as Wednesday afternoon. A significant, more widespread severe threat appears likely for Thursday.

Wednesday

As a warm sector becomes established, a few scattered storms could develop across the area through the afternoon. While the upper level wind field won’t be as favorable as Thursday, any storms that develop have the potential to become severe… producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and pockets of hail.

Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

In general, storm coverage should be more limited through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. For now, the best potential for storms appears to be in southern Arkansas, but details of the forecast are likely to change between now and Wednesday.

Thursday

A strong upper-level disturbance pivots eastward on Thursday. Strong winds aloft will provide favorable wind fields that will support strong to severe storms. The threat increases for the entire ArkLaMiss region Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. All modes of severe weather appear possible, including damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Thursday-6am Friday [Storm Prediction Center]

Given the volatile nature of the environment, some instances of significant severe weather will be possible, including the potential for strong tornadoes. A regional severe weather event is possible. All ArkLaMiss residents should continue to monitor the latest forecast information for Wednesday and Thursday. Timing of this system could still change.

Beyond the mid-week severe threats, cooler air arrives for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will fall back into the 60s, morning lows back into the 40s. A modest warming trend is expected for early next week.