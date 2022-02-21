West Monroe, LA – (02/21/22)

Temperatures were above average this afternoon and able to reach the lower and middle 70s.

Cloud cover remains for the overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. Winds will remain breezy overnight 10-15mph out of the south. Rain chances overnight are at 10%.

High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s tomorrow as cloud cover remains. Could run into some showers or a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon and evening. There is an isolated severe threat for tomorrow afternoon and evening. So a rogue severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds, hail, or a brief tornado, remains possible. Rain chances are at 30%.