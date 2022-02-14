West Monroe, LA – (02/14/22)

Happy Valentines Day! Temperatures very warm this afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny skies as winds stay light and out of the south.

Lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 30s as skies remain clear. We continue a warming trend into the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. Much warmer overnight as we head into Wednesday.

Temperatures remain warm as dewpoints climb through the middle of the week. A cold front looks to bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorm chances for late Wednesday and into Thursday.

There is some severe potential for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday currently has a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) and a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). Severe chances carry over into Thursday morning. All modes of severe weather remain possible at this time. More updates to come.

For even more information on the severe chances, check out this Web Exclusive Forecast