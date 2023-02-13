WEST MONROE, La. — (2/13/2023) An enjoyable day across the ArkLaMiss, but the unseasonably warm temperatures will bring a series of disturbances through the region this week. Showers and storms return to the forecast just in time for Valentine’s Day, and a severe threat could loom late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the area on Tuesday, as pressure gradient winds strengthen and a cold front advances toward the ArkLaMiss. Instability will be lacking, despite a warm afternoon, keeping the potential for strong to severe storms tempered.

Tuesday’s front fails to make significant changes to the forecast, and most of the area will stay warmer than average. A new upper-level disturbance will kick a stronger cold front into the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Given the warm, humid environment, there should be a brief window for strong to severe storms across our area. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threats.

Day 3 Convective Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday

Details are still limited regarding the threat, but we will provide more information as the week progresses.