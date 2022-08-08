West Monroe, LA – (08/08/22)

A few scattered storms returned this afternoon, after most saw the mid and upper 90s. Some lingering rain overnight with rain chances at 20%. Lows see the middle 70s with increasing cloud cover into the morning.

Highs are somewhat moderated to the low and mid 90s tomorrow with rain chances at 40%. I recommend having the umbrella handy tomorrow.

A similar story for Wednesday afternoon with scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Some lingering rain chances for the end of the week and drying out into the weekend.