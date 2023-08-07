WEST MONROE, La. — (8/7/2023) Some scattered storms have brought some much needed, rain-cooled air to parts of the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Unfortunately, not everyone will see the rainfall, and those dry areas will remain extremely hot and humid through the rest of the week.

A weak, stationary frontal boundary will provide a window of scattered storm potential overnight tonight through early Tuesday morning. Those storms will continue southeastward through early afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

As the rain chances move back out, the oppressive heat and humidity will take back over. Daytime highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100° through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are likely to stay limited beyond Tuesday.