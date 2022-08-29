WEST MONROE, La. — (8/29/2022) An enhanced surge of Gulf moisture continues to provide a daily dose of showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. A weak front may help those rain chances a bit through mid-week.

A trough of low pressure remains from the complex system that brought flooding rains to the area last week. That trough and a new trough swinging through the central U.S. will allow for more scattered storms through the next few afternoons. Most of the rainfall will be driven by daytime heating, ending shortly after sunset.

Temperatures will trend slightly below normal through much of the next week, thanks to higher than normal soil moisture from last week’s rains. Humidity values are likely to stay high, and cloud cover will stay quite persistent through the next week.

While tropical activity is not imminent, we’ll also be watching those interests a little more closely as we approach the peak of the season over the next few weeks.