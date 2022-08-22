West Monroe, LA – (08/22/22)

Widespread heavy rainfall and rain totals are the main weather headline through the early week. A surface low continues to drive rain activity and additional moisture into the area. As long as the low pressure remains in our area, it will stir along rain development.

Widespread rain is expected overnight and into Tuesday afternoon. With potential to see 2-5 inches of rain, A flash flood watch is in place for many counties and parishes. Isolated places have potential to see over 5+ inches of rainfall through Wednesday evening. Remember the saying “Turn around, don’t drown”. Don’t try and drive through water-covered roadways. Make sure to exercise caution on roadways!

Rain chances slowly decrease into the weekend, but widespread to scattered rainfall remains in the forecast through most of the work week.