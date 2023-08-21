WEST MONROE, La. — (8/21/2023) Another week of extreme heat is set to plague most of the ArkLaMiss. As daytime highs continue to reach the triple digits, the fire weather danger is likely to increase through this week. Excessive Heat Warnings also remain in place, as daytime highs could approach all-time record highs later this week.

A staunch ridge of high pressure blankets the central United States, leading to Excessive Heat Warnings across most of the central United States. Meanwhile, to our south, Tropical Depression Nine formed earlier today in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is not expected to impact our area.

Triple digit heat will continue through the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs could range as high as 107°.

Anyone spending prolonged periods outdoors should take every possible heat safety precaution.

Southerly winds could allow for some very spotty showers and storms this weekend, but widespread rain is not anticipated over the next week.