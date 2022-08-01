West Monroe, LA – (08/01/22)

Temperatures returning to the mid 90s for many as a few isolated storms got going through the afternoon. Most did not see rain today, but we still have some decent chances for rain later this week.

The isolated rain should wrap up as the sun sets this evening, low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 70s. High temperatures return to the mid and upper 90s depending on cloud cover and isolated rain.

Daytime heating, along with the sea breeze, will drive limited rain chances again tomorrow. A weak disturbance drives tropical moisture inland Wednesday and Thursday and allow for slightly better rain chances.

With the presence of clouds and isolated storms through the week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s range. Heat index values could become a concern late this week, but we will keep you updated.