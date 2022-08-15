West Monroe, LA

The warm trend for today continues into the evening. Lows in the middle to upper 70 with a few lingering clouds.

A scorching and uneventful start to the work week. Heat advisories are in place for many again tomorrow, heat index values are expected in the 105-109 range. Heat safety is once again a top priority. Make sure to stay hydrated and takes breaks from the outdoors. Unfortunately, rain remains isolated tomorrow at about a 10% chance.

A low pressure system and weak cold front brings the rain back midweek and keeps us unsettled. Temperatures return to the upper 80s to lower 90s with the increased rain/cloud presence. Temperatures look to stay moderated by the rain through many of the next 7 days.