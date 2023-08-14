WEST MONROE, La. — (8/14/2023) Another record-tying day across the ArkLaMiss on Monday, but temperatures look to take a brief dip thanks to an overnight cold front. That boundary should drop temperatures below normal for a few days before temperatures rebound quickly for the weekend.

Most locations will see a noticeable drop in temperatures through Wednesday, perhaps below normal for this time of year. Unfortunately, any break from the heat appears short-lived, with temperatures climbing quickly back into the upper 90s to triple digits in a very dry environment.

Overall, morning lows will dip into the 60s for a few mornings, and daytime highs will range in the 80s to low 90s for a day or two. Heat safety will become increasingly important (again) as we move toward the upcoming weekend.