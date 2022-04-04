WEST MONROE, La. — (4/4/2022) A late night complex of thunderstorms is expected across much of the ArkLaMiss, bringing the potential for severe weather back to much of the Lower Mississippi Valley through early Tuesday.

A developing upper-level disturbance, and its attendant surface low, will move through the southern United States tonight. Scattered severe storms are likely to develop to our west through the evening, progressing eastward with time.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook, valid through 7am Tuesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Later on in the night, storms are expected to develop into a more linear complex… bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and embedded tornadoes. Isolated areas of large hail and heavy rain can also be expected.

The best time frame for severe storms in our area will be much later tonight through early Tuesday morning, generally between 1am and 7am. All residents are encouraged to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts tonight that will wake you up if a warning is issued for your area. Storms tonight are expected to be fast-moving, so act quickly if a warning is issued for your area.

Possible arrival times of storms across the ArkLaMiss, early Tuesday 4/5/2022

An isolated severe threat could linger during the morning hours along the Mississippi River, but skies should gradually clear later in the day. We’ll stay warm for Wednesday, but a cold front arrives later in the day. Much cooler air is expected to arrive with a larger pattern change for the second half of the week. Highs will dive back into the 60s for a few days, and morning lows could slip into the upper 30s.

Temperatures are likely to rebound later in the weekend, ahead of an early week storm system that will bring rain in by Monday/Tuesday of next week.