West Monroe, LA – (04/03/2023)

Tonight

Lows tonight will stay on the warmer side of things, in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Moisture keeps us warm and allows for overcast skies to return overnight. Rain chances are near 0%.

Tomorrow

Another active afternoon in terms of severe potential, especially for the Natural State. Strong to severe thunderstorms appear likely to our north/northwest, but some severe potential is in our area as well. Storms will remain isolated, but anything that develops does have damaging winds and tornado potential. Remain weather aware tomorrow and ensure you have a way of receiving alerts. If you know folks in the higher risk areas, it never hurts to make sure they have the latest forecast information.

Temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s, with mostly cloud skies, for Tuesday. Rain chances are around 20%.

Front Stalls!

Welp, an unwelcome mid to end week pattern sets up a solid amount of rain chances. Rain is not necessarily a guarantee on any day, but as the front stall Wednesday and into Thursday, it would be difficult to miss rain completely. Scattered storms return Wednesday, some strong to severe, with showers possible Thursday and Friday.

The rain and clouds look to dampen, no pun intended, our early week warm-up. Expect temperatures to be a bit more mild, as well as more cloud cover, for the end of the week.