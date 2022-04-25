West Monroe, LA – (04/25/22)

Rain lingers for portions of the evening, but rain dries up early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will fall to the 50s these evening. Lower 50s in S. Arkansas and upper 50s in our southern parishes. Clearing overnight and into tomorrow.

A few clouds to start the day with sun winning over mid morning. Winds will remain somewhat breezy in the 5-15 mph range. Highs will reach the lower 70s with the slightly drier conditions.

We will warm through the work week back to the middle 80s by this weekend. Rain chances return this weekend.