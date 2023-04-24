West Monroe, LA – (04/24/23)

Tonight

Lows are expected in the upper 40s to lower 50s with clouds on the increase overnight. Rain is not expected this evening.

Tomorrow

Overcast to mostly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, with a(n) isolated drizzle/light shower possible. Rain chances are in the 10-20% range. Highs should be a degree or so warmer for most, seeing the lower to middle 70s.

Mid-Week Mess

With a low diving low pressure system, rain is eyeing the area through the mid week. This should allow for on and off showers and storms through Wednesday morning and into Thursday morning.



A rogue strong to severe thunderstorm, for mainly western areas, is not out of the question. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time.