WEST MONROE, La. — (4/18/2022) For the first time in three weeks, the ArkLaMiss region doesn’t have a significant severe weather threat to address in the forecast. In the wake of the Easter Sunday frontal system, much quieter conditions are on the horizon over the next week. That said, the rain chances don’t drop out of the forecast completely.

Temperatures will rebound a bit through the afternoon on Tuesday, but a quick-moving system will bring a brief window of showers and storms back into the forecast on Wednesday. Widespread severe weather does not appear likely. As the rain moves out, ridging aloft will allow temperatures to climb quickly through the second half of the week.

The ridge appears to hold strong, keeping us warm and humid through the upcoming weekend. However, southwesterly flow aloft will lead to a general increase in moisture ahead of a frontal system early next week. Rain chances could return as early as late Sunday, but the ridge looks to stall the front for a brief period… before the front makes a push through the region early next week.