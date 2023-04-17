West Monroe, LA – (04/17/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight are expected near 50 degrees, with upper 40s possible for those near and north of I-20. Mostly Clear skies remain overnight, with some clouds increasing towards daybreak.

Tomorrow

Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow, with a bit more cloud cover expected along with a few spotty showers. Rain chances are near 20%, for the stray shower/storm, but most stay dry.

End of the Week

Severe storm potential returns for the end of this week, Thursday and into Friday. Not much for details on this potential, but strong to severe thunderstorm potential will be monitored over the next few days.