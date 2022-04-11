WEST MONROE, La. — (4/11/2022) Multiple windows of showers and storms are expected across the ArkLaMiss over the coming days. With that, strong to severe storms will also be possible.

A warm, humid air mass is in place across much of the central and southern United States ahead of a cold front that will move through the Mississippi Valley later this week. The lead disturbance is bringing showers and storms to portions of western Arkansas this evening. A tornado watch has been issued for much of southern Arkansas until 11pm tonight. While we expect the threat to remain isolated in our area, any storms that develop are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rainfall.

Tornado Watch #107 issued until 11pm CDT, Monday

Another mid-level disturbance will eject northeastward over the area on Tuesday. As our atmosphere destabilizes in the afternoon, more scattered storms are expected. Again, severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. The storms will mainly be focused during the afternoon and evening hours, but an isolated severe threat could linger into the overnight.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 7am Tuesday-7am Wednesday [Storm Prediction Center]

As the cold front enters the area on Wednesday, it’s expected to generate even more storms… and another severe threat. In fact, this will likely be a slightly more organized threat in our area. Again, all modes of severe weather (high winds, tornadoes, hail, heavy rain) will be possible.

Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 7am Wednesday-7am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

For more on severe weather potential through mid-week, click here for a full discussion.

Skies should clear briefly for Thursday, but more unsettled conditions are likely to sneak in for Easter Weekend. More showers and a few storms could be possible by then.