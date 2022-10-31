West Monroe, LA – (10/31/22)

Happy Halloween! Thankfully, the forecast stays less than spooky this evening. No rainfall is expected as skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures will see the 60/50s through the ‘trick-or-treat’ hours, not too hot or too cold.

We wake to a sun/cloud mix tomorrow morning with clouds increasing after noon. A spotty shower or so is possible in the P.M. on Tuesday, most will only see clouds. Rain chances are at 10%.

We stay warm and dry through the rest of the week. We potentially see the rain return with another cold front on Saturday. More details to come later this week.