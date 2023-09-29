WEST MONROE, La. — (9/29/2023) Above average temperatures are likely to persist across the ArkLaMiss over the weekend, but a significant cold front appears in the works for late next week. Until then, dry conditions will also continue to feed an above average fire weather risk in our area.

Sunshine will rule the forecast through most of the weekend. Any daytime clouds will be quite harmless, and the rain chances are likely to stay close to zero. Most locations will continue to see daytime highs in the low 90s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

By late next week, a deeper trough of low pressure is expected to swing a cold front through the region. Showers and storms appear possible, with a significant cool down as the front advances through. Daytime highs should fall back to or below normal for next weekend.