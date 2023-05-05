WEST MONROE, La. — (5/5/2023) An early round of showers and storms has really limited rain potential through the afternoon hours; however, warm, humid conditions will help feed rain chances over the next week.

Unfortunately, the weekend rain chances will be tough to plan around. The best rain potential will reside during the afternoon/evening, but some rain may develop from smaller scale features leftover in the environment from earlier activity. That could also lead to some sporadic storm potential overnight.

In general, any severe threats are likely to stay quite isolated. Any storms that develop could produce some gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

The warm, humid conditions will continue to feed an unsettled weather pattern well into next week. Daytime highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90° on any given afternoon. Morning lows are likely to hold in the upper 60s to low 70s.