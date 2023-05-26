WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It’s been a sunny and warm workweek across the ArkLaMiss and the region. With the holiday weekend right around the corner, will the precipitation free skies hold on?

Today: Temperatures across the area remained steadily warm on Friday. At times through the week, weather patterns certainly could have been interpreted as having “that summer feeling”. Daytime highs on Friday lingered in the upper 80s, but humidity wasn’t as oppressive. Further to the west, Texas and Oklahoma have continued to see thunderstorms initiated by a dryline; but our almost completely precipitation free pattern continued.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay through the overnight hours, alongside overnight temperature lows which are similar to those we’ve felt this week; in the low to mid 60s. Some areas in southern Arkansas may drop down into the upper 50s.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen