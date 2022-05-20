West Monroe, LA – (05/20/22)

Winds have stayed breezy through the day as highs reached the lower and middle 90s. A slight breeze remains overnight as winds pick up to 10-15 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances return tomorrow, after quite the hiatus. Some scattered thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and late evening. However, better chances of seeing rain come along with a passing cold front Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

There is a limited severe threat with the approaching frontal boundary over the weekend. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Our area is under a sl

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook

Rain remains in the forecast for much of the next week. Scattered and inconsistent is a good way to describe the rainfall for the week. Some days wont see much of anything while others will see some decent rain. We could receive a couple inches of rain through the next 6-7 days. A few folks could potentially see 4-6 inches of rain. This is not a foregone conclusion, we will keep a close eye on the rainfall potential.