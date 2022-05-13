West Monroe, LA – (05/13/22)

A few thunderstorms pushing through the Mississippi Valley through the early and late afternoon. We are expecting some activity through the evening with some potential for rain late tonight. Rain chances decrease to 10% as we move into the late evening/night.

Lows will fall to near 70 degrees with a few in the upper 60s. A few clouds will remain as winds stay light with some stronger gusts.

Highs rebound to the upper 80s and near 90, with scattered thunderstorms possible through the afternoon. Rain chances are at 30%.

Rain dries out and temperatures warm as we move through the first of next week. Highs climb to the lower and middle 90s once again next week. Overnight lows remain above average as well.