West Monroe, LA – (03/03/23)

A windy afternoon with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rainfall exited along a cold front late late night and into early this morning.

Tonight

With a high pressure entering the area through the evening, temperatures are expected to be fairly cool to start the day tomorrow. Lows will fall to the lower to middle 40s, likely thanks to clear skies and calm winds allowing for “radiational cooling”.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny to sunny skies stick around through the weekend. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, Saturday afternoon.

Early Next Week

Stronger southerly winds return through Sunday, allowing for warmer temperatures through the afternoon and a continued warming trend into the work week. While rain doesn’t look to be a large part of the early week, there are some light shower chances. The end of next week likely sees some for of shower and/or storms.