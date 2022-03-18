West Monroe, LA – (03/18/22)

Showers and storms ended fairly early this morning with some seeing plenty of sunshine with others holding on to the cloud cover. The clearing trend should continue over the next couple of hours and give way to a beautiful weekend.

Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s in many locations as skies become mostly clear. High temperatures tomorrow are expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunshine will be around for the weekend as we stay dry. However, rain chances are back with severe weather potential for early next week.

***** Severe Weather Discussion *****

A well supported storm system will approach the Arklamiss over the weekend and bring potential for severe weather. Forecast confidence for severe weather has improved significantly through the course of the week. All severe weather hazards, including tornadoes, remain possible for the region for Monday and Tuesday. The day 4 and day 5 severe weather outlooks both indicate areas of higher likelihood for severe weather, pictured below.

As we work through the weekend, we will see changes to the severe weather outlook maps and narrow down some areas of uncertainty. Have a severe weather plan and make sure to review it with your family.

Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook

Day 5 Severe Weather Outlook

The timing for our area appears to be late Monday and through Tuesday. This is subject to change.