WEST MONROE, La. — (3/11/2022) A strong cold front is moving through the ArkLaMiss today, bringing rain that is quickly changing to snow for areas just outside of our region. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of southern Arkansas and far northern Louisiana through early tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Advisory (light purple) and Freeze Warnings (dark purple) issued for the ArkLaMiss through Saturday morning

Showers will continue through the evening, especially for areas south of I-20. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front continues eastward through the rest of the night. As temperatures fall into the 30s, areas along and north of I-20 are likely to see some light snow mix in with the rain. In southern Arkansas, a transition to all snow is likely. Accumulations, if any, are likely to be limited to grassy surfaces and elevated objects. Ground temperatures remain warm enough to prevent any major travel hazards.

Skies will clear quickly into Saturday, but strong northerly winds will keep temperatures cool. High pressure will move swiftly eastward for Sunday, allowing a return of warmer southerly winds.

Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook, valid from 7am Monday through 7am Tuesday [Storm Prediction Center]

A quick moving system will bring showers and storms back into the ArkLaMiss. While instability should be limited, an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out Monday evening. Temperatures will stay Spring-like through much of next week, with another cold front bring more rain in by Friday.