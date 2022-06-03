West Monroe, LA – (06/03/22)

Low temperatures will fall to the mid 60s this evening under mostly clear skies.

Saturday features highs in the mid and upper 80s as mostly clear skies remain. Rain chances through the day are only at 10%.

Sunday will see the the low end of the 90s for highs. Rain chances for Sunday are based on a southward moving group of storms that will push through Oklahoma and east Texas. This cluster of storms could spark some thunderstorm activity in our area Sunday afternoon and evening.

As we dive into the work week, we begin to dry out with temperatures climbing. Highs potentially reach the low to mid 90s through the middle of next week.

There is potential for showers and storms at the end of next week, we will monitor this potential through the weekend and into next week.