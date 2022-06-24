WEST MONROE, La. — (6/24/2022) High pressure aloft will be influenced by an approaching cold front later this week, allowing for a break from the oppressive heat. Until then, heat safety remains important through the next couple of afternoons.

Temperatures registered back into the triple digits this afternoon for most of the ArkLaMiss. Generally speaking, the same can be expected for Saturday. Some isolated storms have bubbled up in the afternoon heating over the last few days, and more of that development is expected through the afternoon and early evening.

By late Sunday, a weak cold front should help enhance rain chances somewhat. Many spots will also see noticeably cooler temperatures early next week, but any relief from the heat will likely stay short-lived. High pressure is likely to build aloft late next week, bringing a return to above average temperatures with limited rain chances.