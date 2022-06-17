West Monroe, LA – (06/17/22)

The heat and humidity continues to rule the forecast. A few isolated showers and storms through the late afternoon, rain should wrap up as the sun sets.

Lows fall to the middle 70s with some lingering clouds.

Highs tomorrow see the mid and upper 90s with isolated storms possible through the afternoon. A passing cold front looks to aid some thunderstorm development. There is a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Heat advisories remain for the eastern parishes and counties, heat index values reaching 105-110. Most will see the heat index in the triple digits.

The back-door cold front we see through Saturday, will allow for drier air to filter in from the northeast. Dewpoints look to drop to the mid and upper 50s. While temperatures see the mid 90s on Sunday, conditions will be more tolerable with the drier conditions. Heat index values will be reduced without the oppressive moisture.

The current high pressure system will make its presence known through next week. Rain chances clear out and remain minimal as temperatures reach the upper 90s and triple digits. That’s right, actual temperatures in the triple digits. Heat index values could exceed the 110F mark for late next week.

Heat safety will be even more important next week!