West Monroe, LA – (06/10/22)

The rain has cleared out for the evening, lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs tomorrow reach the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are at 20% for a spotty shower or thunderstorm.

Rain chances clear out through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will squander any rain chances. Next week features mostly sunny skies and warm/humid conditions. Highs hang on to the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will likely see the triple digits for much of next week.

Heat safety will be a top priority next week. Taking breaks from the sun, using sunscreen, and staying hydrated, are great ways to practice heat safety.

Some rain chances may sneak into the forecast late next week as the high pressure weakens slightly. I would not say the rain chances are reliable.