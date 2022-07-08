West Monroe, LA – (07/08/22)

Another warm and humid evening is ahead as lows fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly clear skies remain overnight without chance for rain.

Heat, humidity, and more heat, is set for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Excessive heat warnings are in place for the entirety of the ArkLaMiss. Actual air temperatures reach the upper 90s to lower triple digits. Heat index values are expected to exceed 110, with potential to see up to 115.

After the peak heating hours of the afternoon on Saturday, a cold front looks to bring scattered storms for the late evening and into the night. There is a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat is the isolated chance of seeing damaging wind gusts.

Sunday sees slightly cooler temperatures and a minimal chance for rainfall. More rain chances remain for the middle of next week. Another cold front looks to help temperatures later next week.