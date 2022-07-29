West Monroe, LA – (07/29/22)

Showers and Storms having a much bigger presence this afternoon than over the last several days. Some activity will persist through the evening hours with an isolated storm still possible late tonight.

Low temperatures return to the mid and upper 70s overnight. Highs tomorrow are dependent on the presence and timing of clouds/rain. Upper 80s to lower 90s are the general thinking, although some without rain could still see the mid 90s.

Rain likely gets going into the afternoon again tomorrow. Some storms could arise along a stalled front in portions of Arkansas while daytime heating and sea breeze storms push in from the south. Not everyone will see rain, but another healthy dose of rain is possible for some.