West Monroe, LA – (07/22/22)

Showers and thunderstorms have remained scattered through the area today. Clusters of storms have been able to form through different times of the day as well. However, in typical fashion, not everyone has seen rain.

Lows tonight are expected to fall to the middle 70s with a few clouds lingering overnight. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s tomorrow with rain remaining at a minimum. An isolated storm or so could get going in the afternoon.

Prepare for more heat and humidity through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures stay above average and in the upper 90s. Rain chances continue to remain slim to none over the next seven days. Late next week could see some isolated to scattered rain, but that is not a certainty.