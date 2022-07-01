West Monroe, LA – (07/01/22)

Happy July, folks! The holiday weekend is ahead, but there are some “bumps” in the forecast.

Lows temperatures fall to the lower and middle 70s overnight. Clouds and a few lingering showers/storms will remain.

High temperatures see the upper 80s to lower 90s thanks to cloud cover and rain chances. The remnant tropical low pressure, that has sat in the gulf for the last several days, looks to stir up more thunderstorm activity tomorrow. Activity favors the afternoon and evening, but thunderstorms remain possible for a good portion of the day. Rain chances are at 40% for the ArkLaMiss.

Thunderstorm activity returns for some again on Sunday. Rain chances remain at 20% with the possibility for morning/afternoon isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s.

Beyond this weekend, rain chances begin to thin out and temperatures start to warm. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid and upper 90s by the end of next week.