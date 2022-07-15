West Monroe, LA – (07/15/22)

A few isolated showers and storms through the afternoon. Rainfall looks to remain limited through the rest of the evening and overnight. The better chances of rain, through the late evening, look to favor our southern parishes.

Partly cloudy skies tonight as lows fall to the middle 70s. High temperatures tomorrow are expected in the middle 90s with an isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon. Isolated rain favors our southern parishes as they sit closer to our moisture source.

We run into very similar afternoon conditions for Sunday as well. Mid to upper 90s for highs with some isolated rainfall possible.

A high pressure moves in and squashes range chances as we move into next week. The same high pressure ramps up temperatures back to the upper 90s for second half of next week as well.