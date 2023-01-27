WEST MONROE, La. — (1/27/2023) Sunshine will be replaced with cloud cover as we move through the upcoming weekend. An approaching cold front will bring showers and storms back into the region late Saturday through Sunday, kicking off another stretch of unsettled conditions that could last well into next week.

Southerly flow will allow for low-level moisture to increase rapidly through the morning hours on Saturday. Scattered showers could develop across parts of the ArkLaMiss during the daytime hours on Saturday. As the cold front moves closer to the area, rainfall will likely be enhanced starting early Sunday morning.

As warmer air pulls in ahead of the front, a few storms could develop across the southern parishes Sunday afternoon. The general severe threat should remain low, but some thunderstorms could produce occasionally gusty winds.

Rain will linger through much of next week, as the front stalls. Temperatures should generally trend cooler, even below normal for this time of year, for late next week.