Evening Forecast – Friday, January 21st

West Monroe, LA – (01/21/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were on the cooler side of the forecast, in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies remained mostly clear with some persistent high clouds.

Lows tonight will be well below freezing and meeting the hard freeze criteria. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s and upper teens. Stay warm safely overnight tonight, remember your pets, pipes, plants, and people. Skies will clear somewhat overnight, setting up for a clear day tomorrow.

High temperatures should see the mid 40s, with plenty of sunshine, as winds remain mild. Weekend conditions will be mild as temperatures warm to near average. Rain chances return for the first part of next week.