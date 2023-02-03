WEST MONROE, La. — (2/3/2023) Sunshine has helped thaw some of the ice accumulations across southern Arkansas, and a warming trend is likely to continue through the weekend into early next week thanks to high pressure building aloft. Unfortunately, rain chances do sneak back in by mid-week.

High pressure aloft in the wake of our early week storm system will continue to filter dry air into the ArkLaMiss for the next day or so. The return flow of moisture will allow for some daytime clouds on Sunday and Monday.

A new frontal system approaches the area by next Tuesday, with rapidly increasing cloud cover ahead of the boundary. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by mid-week, and could stretch through Thursday. Details regarding these potential rain chances remain quite unclear.

Regardless, temperatures will climb back above average in the short-term, returning to the low 70s in most areas by next Tuesday.