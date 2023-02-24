West Monroe, LA – (02/24/23)

Overcast skies have stuck around through the majority of the day. Leaving temperatures a bit more seasonal or below average on the day.

Tonight

Lows tonight will range from the mid 40s to upper 50s, depending on location, as clouds remain overnight and into tomorrow. Range chances are fairly limited, some isolated shower activity in south Arkansas is possible through points of the evening and weekend.

Tomorrow

Highs tomorrow are expected to range from the upper 50s to lower 70s. Range chances stay fairly minimal, mainly a few isolated showers possible for folks in south Arkansas. Rain chances are only at 10-20% for the area. Skies look to stay mostly cloudy to overcast through the day.

Sunday

The stalled front, that has caused a cooldown for the end of the week, is expected to push northward through Sunday. This will allow for gulf moisture to return and for temperatures to return to the 70s and potentially lower 80s. A few isolated showers also appear possible with winds returning out of the south.