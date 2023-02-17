WEST MONROE, La. — (2/17/2023) Cooler, drier air has punched into the ArkLaMiss for the upcoming weekend, but another quick warm up is in store. Temperatures should reach the low 80s by early next week, but rain chances stay limited in the short term.

A ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will build stronger this weekend, leading to a quick warm up starting Sunday. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s for early next week. Morning lows will be below freezing on Saturday morning, but are likely to climb into the 50s and 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

In the short term, a subtle increase in cloud cover is expected tomorrow, but rain chances will stay close to zero until cloud cover increases by next Tuesday. A quick-moving upper level disturbance will bring rain chances back in on Wednesday, although it’s unclear as to any thunderstorm potential that may return.

Regardless, temperatures are likely to stay well above normal for much of next week.