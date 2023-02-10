West Monroe, LA – (02/10/23)

Another cool night ahead with clouds and a few showers continuing overnight and into early Saturday morning. While rain won’t be widespread or overly impactful for most, it could be rather inconvenient and somewhat of a nuisance given the cool temperatures. The better chances for seeing rain, overnight and into early Saturday morning, would be west and south.

Despite a few early sprinkles potentially, cool conditions and cloud cover will hang around through the day. Some clearing late in the evening could allow for some sun prior to sunset. Given the cloudy nature of Saturday, high temperatures will likely see the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunshine returns without issue on Sunday, with temperatures potentially seeing a nice five to ten degrees warm-up from Saturday’s highs. Low 60s are forecasted.

A series of cold front’s is slated for the middle of next week, allowing for some severe weather potential. The forecast is far from clear at this point, best compared to the clarity of a mud puddle, with many details still uncertain. However, despite the lack of detail, computer model consensus has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Day 6 Severe Weather Outlook.