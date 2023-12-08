WEST MONROE, La. — (12/8/2023) Widespread clouds and light rain have returned to the ArkLaMiss today, ahead of a strong cold front that could bring better chances for storms through the day on Saturday.

Later tonight, an isolated storm threat could develop across southern Arkansas. The main concern in our area with any early activity would be hail, but most of this potential stays to our northwest.

Later Saturday, a cold front will move through the region. Questions remain regarding the amount of instability available for storms as we move through the day. Also worth noting, the trough appears to move more slowly through the area than initially though, perhaps limiting the amount of directional wind shear near the surface.

Nevertheless, any storms that develop tomorrow afternoon and evening will have the potential to become severe. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Have a way of receiving severe weather alerts through the day.

Much cooler temperatures return with clearing skies for the early parts of next week.