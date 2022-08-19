West Monroe, LA

Scattered storms have been a part of the forecast through much of the day. Some spots have seen multiple rounds of showers and storms while others haven’t seen a drop.

Rain is possible overnight with rain chances remaining at 20%. For those with late evening plans, a few late night showers and storms remains possible. Lows fall to near 70 overnight with a few lingering clouds.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more storms possible through the afternoon. Timing and placement of any rain activity will be hit and miss through the day.

Sunday features more storm potential and below average temperatures. The unsettled pattern continues through Sunday and into the work week.