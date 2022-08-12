WEST MONROE, La. — (8/12/2022) A slow-moving cold front has been responsible for some isolated to scattered rainfall across the ArkLaMiss over the last few days. That boundary will move southward tonight, allowing for slightly drier air to move into the region over the weekend.

Isolated storms will end across the area tonight, and lower dewpoint temperatures will make more lower humidity values through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will drop close to zero.

Low-level will be quick to return early next week, and temperatures are likely to climb back to near normal or slightly above normal (mid 90s) by Monday and Tuesday. Our next hopes of a cooldown and rainfall are on the back of a cold front that could approach the area late next week.

Showers and storms are expected along that boundary, but any cooldown is likely to be short-lived. Temperatures should rebound somewhat as we move toward the latter half of the month.