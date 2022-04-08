West Monroe, LA – (04/08/22)

Another windy and dry day here in the Arklamiss. Winds sustained anywhere from 15-30mph and gusting to near 40mph at times. Temperatures reaching the middle and upper 60s.

One of the coldest nights we will see for a while. Low temperatures look to return to the mid and upper 30s in southern Arkansas, upper 30s and near 40 for our other areas in Louisiana. Winds will die down and stay relatively light.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s. Winds should be more tolerable than the last few days, 5-10mph out of the West.

Warmer for Sunday as winds stay breezy and out of the South. Highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain potentially returns late Sunday evening.

Rain chances remain in the forecast for the start of next week. Severe weather remains a possibility for early next week. Here is what we know so far:

Severe Weather Potential

The overall weather setup will allow for moisture to flow back into our area through the second half of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will return back to the lower 80s and potentially middle 80s during this stretch early/mid week.

Given the warm and moist conditions in-place, ahead of another incoming front, severe weather will remain possible. The current thought process on the weather setup leaves all severe weather hazards possible for early next week. More details to come through the weekend. We are still a few days out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 5 Severe Weather Outlook