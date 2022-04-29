West Monroe, LA – (04/29/22)

The return flow of moisture has become more stout as we have progressed through the day. Highs were able to reach the middle 80s across the region with mostly sun filled skies.

Moisture keeps us mild overnight tonight and for the next several nights. Lows falling to the lower and middle 60s through the weekend and into next week.

Highs also see the middle and upper 80s for the next 7 days as well.

Rain chances remain limited as activity looks to remain isolated to scattered. Rain remains possible at anytime of day, so timing will depend on location. Don’t let a thunderstorm get catch you by surprise, keep the umbrella close by.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for Saturday and into early Sunday. A cold front/stationary boundary will fire off some thunderstorm activity. An isolated severe storm or so remains possible with some of this activity, we will keep you updated.